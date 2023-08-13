ADGP Jammu flags off Tiranga Yatra

Jammu, Aug 13: Jammu Police Sunday organised ‘Tiranga rally’ led by Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.
DIG Jammu Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range Shakti Pathak, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SDPOs and SHOs of district Jammu participated in the rally.
The Tiranga rally started from CPO Chowk and after passing through Library Chowk; Parade; Shalamar Chowk, culminated at Bus Stand, Jammu.
The ADGP Jammu zone distributed the national flags among the general public along the route of the rally on the eve of 77th Independence Day which will be celebrated on August 15, 2023. Earlier, the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was flagged off by the ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh.