ADGP Jammu reviews security scenario ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, April 27: A high level security review meeting was held by ADGP Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh here to discuss security scenario following terror attack on an Indian Army truck in Poonch and upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“The meeting is being held to ensure better coordination between security agencies in order to strengthen the security grid ahead of Amarnath Yatra as well as review the security situation in the region,” said the sources.