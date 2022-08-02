ADGP Jammu reviews security situation in region

Setting up joint 'nakas' (checkposts) at vulnerable locations and at inter district boundaries was also stressed upon.



"While maintaining high level of alertness and while preparing for August 15, he stressed that we should also ensure peaceful culmination of Amarnath Yatra. He also stressed on implementing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme and suggested that the Bands of the army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police should perform every day at important locations within Jammu city and distribute national flags to public who gather for the band performance," it said.