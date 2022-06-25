ADGP Jammu seeks society’s support to eradicate drug menace

“Neither Police nor society alone can face this menacing challenge which is destroying our younger generation,” Singh said addressing a programme organised by Team Jammu ahead of the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ that is celebrated every year on June 26.

Members of J&K Tawi Trekkers, Samvedna NGO, volunteers of Parivartan Drug Deaddiction Centre, Jammu, Dogri writers, artists, singers, musicians, and NCC cadets from Women College Parade, Jammu also participated in the programme.