ADGP Jammu seeks society’s support to eradicate drug menace

Jammu, June 25: Terming drug abuse one of the dangerous and threatening challenges before humanity, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh Saturday sought the support of every section of the society to eradicate this menace.
“Neither Police nor society alone can face this menacing challenge which is destroying our younger generation,” Singh said addressing a programme organised by Team Jammu ahead of the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ that is celebrated every year on June 26.
Members of J&K Tawi Trekkers, Samvedna NGO, volunteers of Parivartan Drug Deaddiction Centre, Jammu, Dogri writers, artists, singers, musicians, and NCC cadets from Women College Parade, Jammu also participated in the programme.
Singh was the chief guest on the occasion while chairman 'Team Jammu' Zorawar Singh Jamwal presided over the function.
He emphasised the joint fight by involving every section of the society to protect the younger generation from this menace.
Singh exhorted the society to remain vigilant against the drug mafia and inform the Police as soon as possible in case of any suspicious activities.
“Your support is a must to eradicate this menace,” he said.
Singh appreciated Team Jammu for organising such an awareness programme but emphasised redoubling the ongoing efforts.
“You have to intensify your efforts because drug abuse is increasing at a dangerous level in Jammu province,” he said.
Singh appreciated the NCC cadets of the Government Women College Parade for their performance in educating the younger generation against drug abuse.
Some drug victims whose identities were kept secret with masks also spoke on the occasion and shared their pain and agony as addicts and also detailed their experience in rehabilitation centres.
They also informed how volunteers of Team Jammu successfully guided them in rebuilding their careers.
SP City North, Kulbir Handa, SDPO North Rahul Nagar, Secretary-General, J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, Advocate Surjeet Andotra, and journalist Pardeep Dutta were the special guests on the occasion.