ADGP Jammu zone reviews security arrangements for Independence Day

He highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat, stressed for anti-drone measures, border deployment grid, and security of police and army establishments.

At the outset of the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by SSP Jammu regarding the proposed deployment by the district police and security wing at and around the Independence Day venue in Jammu district.

Thereafter, a detailed briefing was given by all officers present in the meeting on the overall security assessment and emerging threats. A threadbare discussion was held on each and every input shared by the intelligence agencies, Army, CRPF, BSF and CID.

Joint nakas at vulnerable locations and at inter-district boundaries were also stressed.

While maintaining a high level of alertness and while preparing for August 15, he stressed that we should also ensure the peaceful conduct of the ongoing Amar Nath Ji Yatra.