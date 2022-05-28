ADGP Mukesh Singh turns teacher in school

Meanwhile, ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that “Basically our scheme involves every Gazetted Officers (GOs) of Jammu who tries to take out two hours per week.”

“We have sent them a circular, asking for their preference of subject, time for teaching and day of the week they can teach. They are given books for prior reading before they start to teach,” he said while elaborating how the police officials get involved in the teaching and learning process by utilising the teaching skills of the police officers.

He further said that the children get quality education in the process and they get motivated seeing very senior officers teaching in uniform.