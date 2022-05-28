ADGP Mukesh Singh turns teacher in school
Jammu, May 28: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh turned a mathematics teacher for the students of J&K Police Public School in Miran Sahib.
As the students have shown their interest towards the studies and subjects being taught by the police officers, many senior police officers have approached higher-ups showing their willingness to teach various subjects.
The students in Police Public Police often get lessons from the IPS and JKPS police officers posted in Jammu province. These police officers have expertise in subjects being taught in the school.
Similarly, the ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in khaki uniform taught mathematics to the students.
“In routine, police officers with specialisation in a particular subject of their choice teach the students for two or three hours. It helps the students to get motivation towards the police force and the education,” said an official of the police public school.
The police officers teach mathematics, political science, botany and other subjects. A senior JKPS officer who holds a post of commandant is going to take the next class in the school, the official added further.
Meanwhile, ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that “Basically our scheme involves every Gazetted Officers (GOs) of Jammu who tries to take out two hours per week.”
“We have sent them a circular, asking for their preference of subject, time for teaching and day of the week they can teach. They are given books for prior reading before they start to teach,” he said while elaborating how the police officials get involved in the teaching and learning process by utilising the teaching skills of the police officers.
He further said that the children get quality education in the process and they get motivated seeing very senior officers teaching in uniform.
“The other teachers are also kept on their toes and get more disciplined. A part of the lecture is also motivational and career counseling,” he added.
He further said, “The dream is to come to a situation where 15-20 GOs of JKP and others form a team and book their teaching slots online and that the students can also see their guest faculty teacher through an app.”
“They can then feel motivated to be present in full strength in the class during those hours. This will take some time though,” he stated.
He said that the Police Public School was established for the children belonging to police personnel and the children of police martyrs getting education free of cost in the school.
He said that they come from families who cannot afford to pay high fee structures in reputed schools of Jammu.
“Therefore, our idea is running a police school for police welfare, welfare of martyr’s families and to give them quality education. We bring them at par with the best schools in Jammu as well as the country,” he said and added that the police school already has good teachers.
“We have 14 commandments in Jammu province and they are qualified. They are all willing to pitch in and give them their best. Some people are from botany, history, political science and I am from mathematics. We have all decided to contribute and give the best education to the students of police public school in Jammu,” he added.
"We already have six officers who have shown willingness," said the ADGP Mukesh Singh.