ADGP Security grants in-situ promotion to 71 police personnel

Jammu, Feb 22: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Security, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal Tuesday granted in-situ promotion to 71 Police personnel of the security wing.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the Departmental Promotion Committee constituted under the chairmanship of Jamwal met on February 22, 2022, and cleared in-situ promotions to 71 Police personnel of various subordinate units of the security wing which include 4 head Constables and 67 Selection Grade Constables.
It said that issuing the promotion order, Jamwal greeted all the promoted officials and impressed upon them to work with dedication and devotion for the service of society in general and the Police Department in particular.