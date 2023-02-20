Admin seals Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party’s office in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 20:The office of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party’s (JKNPP) has been sealed by the administration, days after former minister Harsh Dev Singh quit AAP and returned to the party, news reports said.

Quoting officials of estates department, they said that the office at Jammu's Gandhi Nagar area was actually allotted to party founder late Bhim Singh after he had become an MLC in 2002 which he continued to occupy since then.