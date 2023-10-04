Admission to pursue higher education in Canada | Mother-daughter duo charge-sheeted for duping Jammu resident

A 149-page chargesheet was produced in the Court of law for judicial determination, he said. According to the spokesperson, the case was registered on a written complaint lodged by Raj Kumar Nischal, son of Kidar Nath Nischal, resident of 309, Chowk Chabutra Lane, oppositeGurdwara Baba Chanda Singh, Pacca Danga Jammu. The complainant had alleged that his daughter Aditi Nischal, while doing private job as Graphic Designer at M/S Sunrise International, SCO 86-87 in 2016, came in contact with accused Simran Mann, who was also serving there as IELTS teacher. The latter assured to send her daughter to Canada for higher studies by charging Rs 12 lakhs.