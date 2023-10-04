Admission to pursue higher education in Canada | Mother-daughter duo charge-sheeted for duping Jammu resident

Jammu, Oct 4: Economic Offences Wing – Crime Branch Jammu Wednesday charge-sheeted a mother-daughter duo in Rs 12 lakh fraud related to admission to pursue higher education in Canada.
A spokesperson of Crime Branch said, “The Economic Offences Wing – Crime Branch Jammu charge-sheeted fraudster mother-daughter duo viz., Balwant Kour, widow of late Tagjit Singh and Simran Mann, daughter of Tagjit Singh, both residents of Sector 44, Chandigarh in case FIR No. 34/2021 U/S 420,120-B /IPC P/S Crime Branch Jammu for their involvement in hatching criminal conspiracy in duping the complainant of Rs 12 lakhs after they promised him to send his daughter to Canada for higher education and later cheated him.”
A 149-page chargesheet was produced in the Court of law for judicial determination, he said. According to the spokesperson, the case was registered on a written complaint lodged by Raj Kumar Nischal, son of Kidar Nath Nischal, resident of 309, Chowk Chabutra Lane, oppositeGurdwara Baba Chanda Singh, Pacca Danga Jammu. The complainant had alleged that his daughter Aditi Nischal, while doing private job as Graphic Designer at M/S Sunrise International, SCO 86-87 in 2016, came in contact with accused Simran Mann, who was also serving there as IELTS teacher. The latter assured to send her daughter to Canada for higher studies by charging Rs 12 lakhs.