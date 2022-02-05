Adopt multi-pronged strategy to tackle unemployment: Rana

Jammu, Feb 5: Strongly pleading for focused approach towards tackling burgeoning unemployment, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Saturday called for multi-pronged strategy to address the issues confronting the youth due to unemployment and unemployability.
A statement of BJP issued here said that interacting with people during his visit to Mathwar block of the Nagrota constituency, Rana said that J&K was plagued with the issue of unemployment since last two decades and so some out of box multi-pronged measures would have to be taken to address this issue.
He said that the society as a whole was concerned about it and the J&K government was also taking some steps to tackle the burgeoning problem but a well-crafted short term and long term strategy would have to be evolved to satiate the urges and aspirations of the youth.
“Though the administration seems to be alive to issues yet measures should be intensified in mitigating the problem of unemployment as well as unemployability,” Rana said and stressed the need for stepping up efforts in generating jobs for the youth and intensifying recruitment process for filling up the vacancies across J&K.