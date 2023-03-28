Advisor Bhatnagar chairs AGMs, BoDs meet of JKAIDCL

Jammu, Mar 28: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired the 52nd and 53rd Annual General Meetings (AGMs) as well as 68th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited (JKAIDCL) at Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo; Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring department, DG Codes, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.
During the AGMs, the Directors of Board led by Chairman Advisor Bhatnagar reviewed various critical matters concerning the organization’s operations, including the annual reports and financial statements. They also held robust discussion on the corporation’s business activities and strategies and also discussed the future plan for the Corporation to make it profit centric.
During the AGMs, the BoDs adopted the Director Report, Annual Accounts and CAG comments for the Financial Year 2019-20 and 2020-21. The Board also asked the management of the Corporation to complete the Audit of FY 2022-23 timely for its onward submission to CAG. The Board also appreciated the Corporation for its timely updation of Annual Accounts and Audits.
Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also chaired the 68th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of JKAIDCL.
During the meeting, the Board made some significant decisions for improving the overall health of the Corporation and making it a viable entity.
Addressing the participants during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized upon the management of Corporation that their is a dire need for sustainable development in agriculture and allied industries across J&K and JKAIDCL has a major role to play for achieving that goal. He encouraged the Corporation to continue its efforts towards improving the livelihoods of farmers and promoting the growth of the agro-based economy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Advisor also urged upon the management of Corporation to explore new opportunities for growth and diversification to further strengthen the agro-based economy of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the BoDs meet, the Board approved several projects under CAPEX and NABARD schemes for Corporation like 5145 Metric Tons (MTs) multi chambered modern cold storage and ripening project for storing fresh fruits and vegetables at Talab Tillo Jammu, construction of common facility centre and additional cold rooms for market development of horticulture produce from J&K at Delhi, establishment of Aloe-Vera plant cultivation with value addition processing unit at Samba and establishment of Lavender oil and processing unit at Bhaderwah.
The Board also directed the officers to come up with Human Resource Policy for the Corporation so that the intended objectives of entity are met. The directors of board also asked them for optimal utilisation of all the assets of Corporation so that the sustainable revenue is generated.
The Board also asked the management to make a concrete plan for marketability of products of the Corporation so that they are made available on all e-commerce platforms.
During the meeting, Managing Director J&K AIDCL, Dr. Arun Manhas, gave a detailed presentation on overall physical and financial progress of the Corporation.