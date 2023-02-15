Advisor Bhatnagar emphasises on rationalisation of teaching staff in schools

The Advisor made these remarks while chairing a marathon meeting to review the academic progress as well as physical and financial progress of various sectors of School Education Department at Civil Secretariat here.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar enjoined upon them for effective rationalisation of teaching staff before the onset of fresh academic session so that no time is wasted in process and required subject specific teachers are placed at the schools. He called upon both the directors to post required staff in hard zone areas and take desired action against those teachers who donot join their posting places.