Advisor Bhatnagar emphasises on rationalisation of teaching staff in schools

Jammu, Feb 15: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today emphasised on the rationalisation of teaching staff specially in middle and senior secondary schools besides conducting regular capacity building of teachers in order to acquaint them with modern tools of education.
The Advisor made these remarks while chairing a marathon meeting to review the academic progress as well as physical and financial progress of various sectors of School Education Department at Civil Secretariat here.
Addressing the officers during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar enjoined upon them for effective rationalisation of teaching staff before the onset of fresh academic session so that no time is wasted in process and required subject specific teachers are placed at the schools. He called upon both the directors to post required staff in hard zone areas and take desired action against those teachers who donot join their posting places.
While reviewing the progress on enrollment and other related sectors, the Advisor emphasized upon the officers to popularize the bridge courses among the out of school children by using play way methods of teaching so that they generate interest in learning. He asked them for effective implementation of Aao School Chalein campaign so that maximum children are attracted towards schools. He enjoined upon them to involve PRIs and local Mohalla committees for effective penetration of Aao School Chalein campaign across Jammu and Kashmir.
Stressing on improving the facilities in seasonal schools, Advisor Bhatnagar asked both the directors to conducted literary survey on all the seasonal schools to ascertain their success on the ground. He delved upon them to improve the facilities in these schools so that more tribal children are attracted towards schooling.
The Advisor during the meeting also made out that the Parent-Teacher meets in schools should be made a regular affair so that the parents are involved in overall development of educational institutions. He also called upon for conducting regular training of teachers in order to acquaint them with modern educational tools which in turn will improve quality of education and enhance learning outcomes across J&K.
While reviewing the physical and financial progress of the department, Advisor Bhatnagar stressed upon the officers for effective utilisation of funds. He also directed both the directors to renovate and rectify the school buildings before the onset of fresh academic session so that children don’t face any inconvenience.