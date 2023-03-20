Advisor Bhatnagar extends Navroz greetings

Jammu, Mar 20: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar has extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Navroz.
In his message, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Navroz marks the onset of Spring season and is a festival which reminds us of the values of peace, harmony, and diversity. He hoped that this auspicious day would foster the spirit of harmony and togetherness amongst the people.
The Advisor also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of entire Jammu and Kashmir.