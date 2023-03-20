Jammu

Advisor Bhatnagar extends Navroz greetings

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai BhatnagarFile
GK NEWS NETWORK

 Jammu, Mar 20: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar has extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. 

In his message, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Navroz marks the onset of Spring season and is a festival which reminds us of the values of peace, harmony, and diversity. He hoped that this auspicious day would foster the spirit of harmony and togetherness amongst the people.

The Advisor also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com