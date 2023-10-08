Advisor Bhatnagar flags off Yashasvini from Jammu

He remarked that they are serving in various parts of country to maintain law and order and internal security besides giving their best services in peacekeeping mission in other Countries too.

The Advisor said that Rashtriya Ekta Yatra started from Srinagar by the CRPF Women Motor Cycle Team, will pass through various states of the country and culminate after reaching Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on 31st October, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Ji. He added the bikers team will pay homage to Sardar Patel.

The Advisor expressed confidence that the message of National Unity and Women Empowerment being spread by the Yasheswani women bikers of this force who will infuse new consciousness and energy among the citizens of the country so that they can fulfil their responsibilities and help in making the country stronger.