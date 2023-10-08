Advisor Bhatnagar flags off Yashasvini from Jammu

Jammu, Oct 8: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today flagged off the Yashasvini’, women bike expedition by Veeranganas of CRPF from Jammu today.
The expedition is part of nationwide campaign aimed to promote National Unity and Women Empowerment across the country as well as boost ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.
Addressing the gathering, Advisor Bhatnagar congratulated all the women bikers, officers, soldiers and their families on this auspicious occasion. He highlighted that CRPF is always striving for women empowerment and Women in CRPF are not only performing the duties in hazardous terrain of J&K and North East but they are also bringing laurels in the field of sports.
He remarked that they are serving in various parts of country to maintain law and order and internal security besides giving their best services in peacekeeping mission in other Countries too.
The Advisor said that Rashtriya Ekta Yatra started from Srinagar by the CRPF Women Motor Cycle Team, will pass through various states of the country and culminate after reaching Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on 31st October, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Ji. He added the bikers team will pay homage to Sardar Patel.
The Advisor expressed confidence that the message of National Unity and Women Empowerment being spread by the Yasheswani women bikers of this force who will infuse new consciousness and energy among the citizens of the country so that they can fulfil their responsibilities and help in making the country stronger.