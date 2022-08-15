Advisor Bhatnagar hoists tri-colour | 75 Amrit Sarovars completed in district Samba well before deadline

After hoisting the National Flag, Advisor Bhatnagar in his speech said that J&K administration has been successful in completing Amrit Sarovars within the timelines, which is much more than the set target under the Mission Amrit Sarovar launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on National Panchayat Day at Panchayat Palli in this district on April 24, 2022. The pace of creation and rejuvenation of water bodies has been very quick in J&K to fulfill the PM’s vision of 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district including Samba, Advisor said.

Divisional Commissioner, while congratulating the administration along with RDD department, IWMP, Soil conservation department, NHAI and other concerned departments for doing outstanding work under Mission Sarovar in the district, called upon PRI members and locals to further strengthen the initiative by planting saplings around all Amrit Sarovars to give strength to the bund, and maintain ecological balance.