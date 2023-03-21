Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Jammu

Addressing the participants during the inaugural ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme is a step towards providing our tribal students with opportunities to explore new horizons, expand their knowledge and skills, and help them realize their full potential. He added that the programme will open new doors in the life of tribal youth as it will acquaint them with the diverse culture of this place and help them know different aspects of way of life here and its associated customs and rituals.

Advisor further said that our country, India is progressing rapidly and so are our Tribal communities who are integral for the development of our Nation. He added that with the help of these Youth Exchange Programmes, the Tribal Youth are being made aware of the best practices of development process and the scientific as well as technological advancements happening in different fields across our country. These programmes will expose our youth to technological and industrial advancements,