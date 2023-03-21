Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 21: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today inaugurated the seven day Tribal Youth Exchange Programme at Teachers Bhawan here.
The programme is being organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and is sponsored by Union Ministry of Home Affairs with an aim of empowering tribal students by providing them with exposure to diverse cultures, education, and skills training across the country.
Addressing the participants during the inaugural ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme is a step towards providing our tribal students with opportunities to explore new horizons, expand their knowledge and skills, and help them realize their full potential. He added that the programme will open new doors in the life of tribal youth as it will acquaint them with the diverse culture of this place and help them know different aspects of way of life here and its associated customs and rituals.
Advisor further said that our country, India is progressing rapidly and so are our Tribal communities who are integral for the development of our Nation. He added that with the help of these Youth Exchange Programmes, the Tribal Youth are being made aware of the best practices of development process and the scientific as well as technological advancements happening in different fields across our country. These programmes will expose our youth to technological and industrial advancements,
While speaking on different aspects of the programme, Advisor Bhatnagar underlined that this exchange program will be vital for the personality development of the Tribal Youth as their understanding of life, legitimate career aspirations and other training needs for having employable skills can be enhanced. He advised the organisers to include different kinds of activities like group discussions, guest lectures, field visits, painting competitions and other related activities in the program so that the participants are exposed and sensitised about different socio-economic and other diversities of our nation.
Advisor, on the occasion, asked the participants to take due benefit of this program as it will make them part of the mainstream developmental process besides enabling them to learn about different cultures and lifestyles, and gain valuable insights into education and career opportunities available to them. He assured them that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir will provide them all assistance during their stay. “We are committed to providing you with a supportive environment here that enables you to achieve your goals and aspirations”, Advisor said.
Director NYKS JK & Ladakh, Nisar Ahmad Bhat, in his welcome address enlightened the youth regarding the programmes and schemes of government of India sponsored through different ministries and implemented by NYKS.
President Gandhi Global Family Jammu and Kashmir, Padmashri Dr SP Verma and President J&K Ex Services League, Lieutenant General Rakesh Sharma (retd) also addressed the participants during the inaugural session and enlightened the participants about the core benefits of this programme on their lives.
Advisor Bhatnagar also distributed sports kits among the Youth Clubs of Jammu region.
During the inaugural ceremony, the participants from Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh presented colourful cultural performances highlighting the unique tribal culture and customs of their respective states.
Notably, 220 youth from four tribal States including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are participating in the programme. These participants will be engaged in multiple activities like educational tours, awareness sessions, debates, seminars, group discussions, sports and cultural activities focused on unity and integrity of the nation during this seven day Tribal Youth Exchange Programme.