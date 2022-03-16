Advisor Bhatnagar nominated chairman of five J&K PSUs, Corporations
File Picture of Advisor Bhatnagar
Jammu

Bhatnagar holds portfolios of Health & Medical Education, Public Works (R&B), Jal Shakti, Transport, Animal/ Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Revenue, School Education and Higher Education, Skill Development.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Mar 16: The J&K administration on Wednesday nominated Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar as chairman of the Board of Directors of five PSUs and Corporations.

They comprise the J&K State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO); J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP); Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Limited and Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (IKCL) besides Jammu and Kashmir Industries Limited (JKI), news agency GNS reported.

Advisor Bhatnagar

