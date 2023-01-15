Advisor Bhatnagar visits Gharana Wetland Conservation Reserve, inspects ongoing works

Interacting with the officers during the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that in coming years this place will be developed into a popular bird sanctuary with all facilities and services to make it one of the most attractive tourist attractions of Jammu region. He added that it is our prime duty to maintain the integrity of wetlands as they form the main habitat for migratory as well as other bird species.

The Advisor on the occasion directed the officers to complete the works on approach road, parking bay, chain link fencing drains as well as other facilities on time . "Utilities need to be provided to the local visitors as well tourists", said Advisor. Pertinently, the Gharana Wetland Conservation Reserve holds around 65 species of birds, among which around 20 are migratory bird species coming from Central Asia, Mongolia, Russia and other places. The most common birds which attract visitors are bar-headed geese, common teals, Indian moorhens, gadwalls, green shanks flocks, purple swamp-hens Bar-headed Goose, Northern Pintail, Northern Shoveler, Black-winged Stian, Grey Heron, White-breasted Ibis, Pied Kingfisher and Eurasian Wigeon, Woolly-necked Storks and other species.