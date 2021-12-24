Advisor Khan calls for quick disposal of labour welfare cases

Jammu, Dec 24: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan convened the 18th meeting of Jammu & Kashmir Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (J&K BOCWWB) at the Civil Secretariat here today. The Advisor who is also the Chairman of the Board, discussed issues and proposals for welfare of construction workers engaged throughout the Union Territory.
The Chairman underlined that the pace of financial assistance schemes need to be expedited and cases be disposed swiftly in time bound manner. He also called for shifting application process to online mode for better accountability and quick delivery of services. Farooq Khan called for disposal of all kinds of welfare applications within a period of three months, particularly for the offline applications. Assistant Labour Commissioners are to be made accountable for the work, he said.
The Chairman decided that worker registration, once done, would now be valid for a period of three years instead of one, to save workers from yearly hassle of renewal. For future applications of different kind, he set deadlines within which the board would need to dispose them off. He called for organising 'serious awareness drives' to educate workers about the welfare schemes and other benefits being provided by the government.
To upgrade the board's working, the Chairman expressed that they learn and adopt best practices from their counterparts from other states of the country. He also directed the CEO to re-launch the marriage assistance scheme after due deliberations and after circulating fresh rules and conditions within the board.