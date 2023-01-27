Advisory committee constituted for NCC in J&K

The Advisory Committee will also comprise the Chief Secretary; Administrative Secretary, Higher Education and School Education Department; Vice Chancellor of Universities in the Union Territory of J&K; Additional Director General, NCC Directorate JK &L; representative of GOC-in C/HQ Northern Command and HQ Western Command and Director School Education, Jammu & Kashmir as members.

Besides, two Principals from Colleges having Senior Division and Senior Wing NCC; two Headmasters or Headmistress of schools which provide a unit of Junior Division or Junior Wing NCC to be nominated annually by the Government of J&K. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu & Srinagar; a representative of the Finance Department and any other member to be referred by the Lieutenant Governor, J&K will also be its members while the Director or Additional Director NCC Directorate J&K and L will be its member secretary.