Advisory committee constituted for NCC in J&K

Jammu, Jan 27: The government Friday accorded sanction to the constitution of the Advisory Committee led by the Lieutenant Governor for National Cadet Corps under NCC Act,1948 for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
The Advisory Committee will also comprise the Chief Secretary; Administrative Secretary, Higher Education and School Education Department; Vice Chancellor of Universities in the Union Territory of J&K; Additional Director General, NCC Directorate JK &L; representative of GOC-in C/HQ Northern Command and HQ Western Command and Director School Education, Jammu & Kashmir as members.
Besides, two Principals from Colleges having Senior Division and Senior Wing NCC; two Headmasters or Headmistress of schools which provide a unit of Junior Division or Junior Wing NCC to be nominated annually by the Government of J&K. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu & Srinagar; a representative of the Finance Department and any other member to be referred by the Lieutenant Governor, J&K will also be its members while the Director or Additional Director NCC Directorate J&K and L will be its member secretary.
As per GAD order, the Advisory Committee will make recommendations and tender advice to the central government and to the Union Territory government relating to NCC activities on the matters of the formation of new units and disbandment of existing units, sub- units; selection of colleges and schools which should raise units or selection of persons for appointments as officers in the Senior and Junior divisions and any other matter which may be referred to it by the central government, UT government or the Director General NCC as the case may be.
It will also issue directions and tender advice to officers commanding units of the Senior Division and Director Public Instructions on the matters related to improvement of training and training facilities for cadets; discipline in the units and the general welfare of officers and cadets.