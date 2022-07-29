Advitiya Bal joined IAF to fight enemies, not die in plane crash: Family member

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to immediately retire the entire fleet of ageing MiG-21 jets so that no more young lives are lost.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed Thursday night when their twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer. Wing Commander M Rana from Himachal Pradesh was the second pilot.

"Our child was passionate about fighting enemies on the battlefield, but after his death in the crash, his goal will remain unfulfilled," his uncle Karamveer, who is a retired army personnel, said.

"I want to request the prime minister and defence minister to retire the MiG-21 (fleet) so that no more youngsters lose their lives," he added.