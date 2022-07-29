Advitiya Bal joined IAF to fight enemies, not die in plane crash: Family member

"Our child was passionate about fighting enemies on the battlefield, but after his death in the crash, his goal will remain unfulfilled," his uncle Karamveer, who is a retired army personnel, said.

"I want to request the prime minister and defence minister to retire the MiG-21 (fleet) so that no more youngsters lose their lives," he added.

Hundreds of people from various parts of Jammu thronged the house of the IAF pilot in Jindermehlu hamlet in the border belt of R S Pura to share the grief of the family members.