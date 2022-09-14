Afforestation, development works inspected

Jammu, Sep 14: Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma, today inspected afforestation and other development works in Chowki Choura belt of Jammu Forest division.
He was accompanied by Director Social Forestry, Director Soil and Water Conservation, Chief Conservator Forests, Jammu, Conservator Forests East Circle, Divisional Forest Officers, Jammu and Social Forestry Jammu, Chairman, Block Development Council, Chowki Choura and other PRI members besides SDM and Tehsildar Chowki Choura.
While interacting with Chairperson, Village Panchayat Plantation Committee, Chowki Choura and PRI members, Commissioner Secretary asked them to identify available common, community, Shamlat areas and their private land for raising plantation of short rotation hybrid species of Poplar and Eucalyptus which would yield good economic returns as many Plywood Industries are coming up in Jammu in coming days.
He issued directions to the Department of Social Forestry to raise and distribute good quality hybrid clones of Poplar and Eucalyptus among the interested farmers of the area.
He asked the Soil and Water Conservation Department to prepare estimates for construction of Ponds in nearby Forest and Village common land. He also asked for construction of more Check dams in the suitable locations as projected by various Sarpanchs of the area.