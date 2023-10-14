After Chandrayaan, sky not limit for India’s space journey: Dr Jitendra

He was delivering the inaugural cum keynote address at ‘Campus Dialogue’ on Chandrayaan 3 under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ at the Central University of Jammu.

While interacting with the academia and students, Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that India’s quantum leap in space research with country’s space economy standing at $8 billion had been only possible due to the courageous decision taken by PM Narendra Modi to unlock the space sector from the shackles of the past.