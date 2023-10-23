After Srinagar Central Jail, CISF takes over security of Kot Balwal in Jammu

On October 20, the CISF took over the security of the high-security Central jail from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The jail houses over 900 prisoners, including some foreign nationals.

The CISF deployment of 260 personnel, headed by a Deputy Commandant rank officer, will be deployed to provide inner as well as outer security cover at the jail.

The transaction of security handover of the jail from the CRPF to CISF was initiated on October 13 under the MHA order.