After Srinagar Central Jail, CISF takes over security of Kot Balwal in Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 23: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a specialized force with a mandate to secure sensitive installations of the country, has taken over the security of the high-security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.
On October 20, the CISF took over the security of the high-security Central jail from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The jail houses over 900 prisoners, including some foreign nationals.
The CISF deployment of 260 personnel, headed by a Deputy Commandant rank officer, will be deployed to provide inner as well as outer security cover at the jail.
The transaction of security handover of the jail from the CRPF to CISF was initiated on October 13 under the MHA order.
Kot Balwal Jail is the second prison in Jammu and Kashmir to be secured by the CISF this month. Earlier, the CISF also took over the security of Srinagar jail from the CRPF following an MHA order on September 22 this year.
According to reports, several terror accused and notorious criminals are lodged in these jails, with over 900 prisoners in Kot Bhalwal and 500 in Srinagar jails.
There are 579 undertrials, 353 detainees, and 67 convicts in the Kot Bhalwal jail, among these, 17 are foreign nationals, as reported.
With the takeover of security cover at Kot Bhalwal Central jail, the sensitive establishment is included in the list of India's most critical infrastructure facilities, such as nuclear installations, space establishments, seaports, and power plants, being secured by the CISF. The CISF security umbrella also protects 67 airports, the Delhi Metro, important government buildings, and iconic heritage monuments.
The CISF also has a specialized VIP Security vertical that provides round-the-clock security to important protectees. Post the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, the mandate of CISF was broadened to provide security cover to private corporate establishments as well.