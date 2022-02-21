Agitating daily-wagers face mild lathi-charge by police outside Union minister's residence

No one, however, was injured in police action, officials said.

The workers who assembled under the banner of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Employee's United Front moved towards Singh's Gandhi Nagar residence, chanting slogans against the minister, Lt Governor-led administration and the BJP for their alleged failure to regularise their services.

A strong police posse, deployed outside the minister's residence, prevented the agitating workers to reach near the house, using a mild baton charge, the officials said, adding no one was injured in police action.