Agnipath Scheme | Army aspirants block Jammu-Pathankot highway

Jammu, June 18: The aspirants for the Indian Army Saturday blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Chadwal area of Kathua district resulting in clashes with police.
However, no one was hurt.
When police charged them with batons, the protesters threw stones at the Police teams while trying to escape from the spot.
“The police used a mild baton charge following which the protesters reassembled at another place in Chadwal,” a local said.
The protesters were shouting slogans demanding the rollback of the ‘Agnipath scheme’.
Meanwhile, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari appealed to the government to reconsider the ‘Agnipath scheme’ given the resentment among the aspirants.
He said that the government should not play with the future of the students.
He urged the government to also pay heed to the demands of the CISF, BSF, and Border Battalion aspirants and the NHM employees.