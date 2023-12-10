Agriculture, health benefits | Udhampur achieves maximum saturation in central schemes: Dr Jitendra

Udhampur, Dec 10: Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir has achieved maximum saturation in all the agriculture and health benefit schemes rolled out by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the implementation of various people welfare central schemes in his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda, the Minister said that district Udhampur had always been ahead of others.

Of the various agriculture sector schemes, he informed that district Udhampur achieved 100 percent saturation in PM Kisan Yojana by providing annual support of Rs 6,000 to 51, 035 farmers. Similarly, 100 percent saturation had also been achieved by providing Kisan Credit Cards to 51035 farmers, he added.

As far as the Soil Health Card was concerned, the Minister said, he was glad to share that in that case too 100 percent saturation had been achieved by giving the benefit of the card to 63,880 agriculturists. “The PM Maan Dhan Yojana has also achieved 100 percent saturation by providing a monthly pension to 10,585 farmers above the age of 60,” he said.

On the health front, Dr Jitendra disclosed that nearly 100 percent saturation had been achieved by providing Golden Cards for Ayushman Bharat insurance to 4,31,738 beneficiaries which amounted to 97.8 percent of the eligible target and 100 percent was expected to be met shortly.

The Union Minister conveyed his appreciation of the district administration of Udhampur and all the concerned departments for having moved on fast track to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to his countrymen. He also praised the BJP workers and the elected representatives for their proactive role in ensuring the implementation of the central welfare schemes and also reaching out to the people in every Panchayat by associating themselves with “Modi ki Guarantee Wali Gadi.”

It was stated that for the last 3 to 4 years Udhampur had been consecutively securing rank 1 or one of the top 3 ranks among all the districts of the country in the implementation of central PMGSY road projects.

North India’s first river rejuvenation project “Devika”, said Dr Jitendra, was complete for inauguration. “We shall be requesting Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate it. The Devika project was launched also by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he recalled.

He alleged that before 2014, this district suffered discrimination in the hands of the ruling parties because of vote bank consideration. As a result, it was ignored with respect to development and also in providing to the people benefits through the government resources. He said that it was only after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister that the region witnessed fast track development and every household was receiving the benefit of the various schemes initiated by the Prime Minister.

“Today, there is a network of roads being established even in far flung hilly terrains of Udhampur and in some of the peripheral villages, where people had never seen an automobile or a transport vehicle, are today plying on roads on scooter, motor cycle and motor car. Asia’s longest road tunnel was also inaugurated here by the Prime Minister Modi, which takes off from Chenani and is the first such project to be named after Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee,” he added.

Similarly, Dr Jitendra said, “Udhampur railway station has been expanded and is possibly the first railway station of the country to be named after a martyr soldier Captain Tushar Mahajan. With the Kashmir Valley soon to be linked by railway with the rest of the country in next few months, Udhampur is going to emerge as the most important railway junction in North India.” He added, “We have already demanded that a full-fledged Division Headquarters of Railways be set up at Udhampur.”