Ahead of G20 meet in Srinagar, highest level of alertness in Jammu, border districts: Officials

Jammu, May 19: Highest level of alertness is being observed across Jammu and adjoining border districts of the region in view of the scheduled G-20 meet starting from May 22 in Srinagar.

The security grid has been tightened with the deployment of Crisis Response Teams (CRTs) in the Jammu city and intensified patrolling on the Indo-Pak International Border.

The vehicle checking has been intensified in every chowk in Jammu City and on all the routes that lead towards the City or crowded places.

“The vehicle, documents and identities of the vehicles are being checked very carefully by the Jammu police with the specialized police teams i.e., CRTs,” said police sources.

They said that the high-tech vehicle with CRT team was deployed in busy Bikram Chowk check point where drones were also used to monitor the situation in Tawi River and busy market places, and jam packed roads.