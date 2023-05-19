Ahead of G20 meet in Srinagar, highest level of alertness in Jammu, border districts: Officials

Jammu, May 19: Highest level of alertness is being observed across Jammu and adjoining border districts of the region in view of the scheduled G-20 meet starting from May 22 in Srinagar.
The security grid has been tightened with the deployment of Crisis Response Teams (CRTs) in the Jammu city and intensified patrolling on the Indo-Pak International Border.
The vehicle checking has been intensified in every chowk in Jammu City and on all the routes that lead towards the City or crowded places.
“The vehicle, documents and identities of the vehicles are being checked very carefully by the Jammu police with the specialized police teams i.e., CRTs,” said police sources.
They said that the high-tech vehicle with CRT team was deployed in busy Bikram Chowk check point where drones were also used to monitor the situation in Tawi River and busy market places, and jam packed roads.
Meanwhile, the BSF has intensified its patrolling on the land, and on the water areas bordering Pakistan in Jammu, Akhnoor Tehsil of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts.
“The BSF troops in high power-motor boats patrol the Chenab River in Akhnoor day and night to check on the Indo-Pak border,” said the official sources. Similarly, the patrolling on IB from Palanwala, Kanachak, RS Pura, Suchetgarh, Ramgarh, Samba, Hiranagar, and Kathua border areas has been intensified,” they said.
They said that “The BSF is observing the highest level of alertness using modern equipment to monitor the situation on the border.”
Besides, SSP Reasi, Amit Gupta conducted a Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting to review the present security scenario ahead of G-20 summit where different security and intelligence agencies shared information with each other operating in district Reasi.
The security situation was reviewed especially in view of the recent terror attack in district Rajouri and its spillover effects in Reasi, law and order situation under current movement or presence of terrorists.
“The threadbare discussion was held on the present dynamics and revival of terrorism, surveillance over the Over Ground Workers (OGWs), surrendered terrorists, missing youths and their presence in POK and keep check on radicalization of youth in society,” said the police official from Reasi.
Accordingly, the security agencies from Army, CRPF, police and intelligence were stressed upon for timely sharing of action-able information among the entire sister agencies operating in the district, for surveillance on all anti-national and anti-social elements in the district.
“The meet aimed for better coordination and cooperation among all the agencies,” the official added.