Aids, appliances distributed among specially-abled people in Udhampur

The DDC Chairperson and Deputy Commissioner also encouraged ALIMCO to conduct more assessment camps across different parts of the district in the future to expand the reach to more beneficiaries.

In total, 292 different aids and appliances, such as motorized wheelchairs, battery-operated tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, artificial limbs, and hearing aids, with a total value of Rs. 20 lakh, were distributed free of cost to 145 beneficiaries.

DSWO Udhampur, in her introductory remarks, highlighted the scheme’s main objective, which is to assist disabled individuals by providing them with durable, sophisticated, and scientifically manufactured aids and appliances. These aids aim to promote physical, social, and psychological rehabilitation while enhancing the economic potential of persons with disabilities. She also provided an overview of various departmental schemes and called upon PRI members and the general public to extend their support and take advantage of these beneficial initiatives.