Aids, appliances distributed among specially-abled people in Udhampur

Udhampur, Oct 13: District Administration and Social Welfare Department Udhampur in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and NHPC organised a free distribution camp for Divyangjan at Subash Stadium Udhampur.
The event witnessed the presence of District Development Council Chairperson, Lal Chand, Deputy Commissioner, Saloni Rai, General Manager NHPC, District Social Welfare Officer Kanika Gupta, DDC member Panchari Jasvir Singh and representatives of ALIMCO.
During the camp, the DDC Chairperson and DC also interacted with the beneficiaries.
They commended the joint efforts of the Social Welfare Department and ALIMCO in organizing this distribution camp. They emphasized the responsible use of the distributed aids and appliances, highlighting the significant public investment involved in their procurement. The event’s primary objective was to raise awareness about the department’s various schemes and ensure that the benefits reach the deserving individuals.
The DDC Chairperson and Deputy Commissioner also encouraged ALIMCO to conduct more assessment camps across different parts of the district in the future to expand the reach to more beneficiaries.
In total, 292 different aids and appliances, such as motorized wheelchairs, battery-operated tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, artificial limbs, and hearing aids, with a total value of Rs. 20 lakh, were distributed free of cost to 145 beneficiaries.
DSWO Udhampur, in her introductory remarks, highlighted the scheme’s main objective, which is to assist disabled individuals by providing them with durable, sophisticated, and scientifically manufactured aids and appliances. These aids aim to promote physical, social, and psychological rehabilitation while enhancing the economic potential of persons with disabilities. She also provided an overview of various departmental schemes and called upon PRI members and the general public to extend their support and take advantage of these beneficial initiatives.