AIIMS one of greatest gift to J&K citizens by Modi govt: Raina

Jammu, June 2: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina Friday stated that the people of Union Territory would soon have access to the world-class health care facilities following the commencement of the newly constructed AIIMS in Samba.
He made this observation during his visit to the AIIMS complex at Samba along with “Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan convenor” and BJP general Secretary Dr D K Manyal. Raina said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were highly grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his untiring efforts in extending all the developmental projects and welfare schemes to this border UT. He said that AIIMS was one of the prestigious health institutes as well as a landmark of development of the Modi government. He said that prior to it, there was no health institution of the level of AIIMS and the suffering people had to move outside Jammu and Kashmir for specialized treatment.
“This AIIMS is one of the greatest gifts to us and humanity,” Raina said and added that the Modi government sanctioned a number of other projects for providing better health care facilities.
“The Modi government is committed to provide world class health facilities to the residents of Jammu & Kashmir as the AIIMS starts functioning in the Union Territory,” he said. Today's visit was part of the party's nationwide programme of “Vikas Tirath” under “Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan” being undertaken in the month of June.
Similarly, in Reasi the programme was held at Railway bridge Kouri and attended by BJP general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul; MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma; former MoS Ajay Nanda, DDC chairperson Sarf Singh Nag; Pawan Sharma; secretary Arvind Gupta and district president Rohit Dubey besides others.
Ashok Koul, at the Railway bridge over Chenab, said that providing rail connectivity of Kashmir with the rest of the country was a mega project of the Modi government. “It is almost nearing completion and will serve the people,” Koul said. Jugal Kishore Sharma also termed the rail project as a magnificent gift of Modi government for the people of Jammu & Kashmir. In Pargwal, MP (Rajya Sabha) Gulam Ali Khatana visited Pargwal bridge.