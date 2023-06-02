AIIMS one of greatest gift to J&K citizens by Modi govt: Raina

He made this observation during his visit to the AIIMS complex at Samba along with “Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan convenor” and BJP general Secretary Dr D K Manyal. Raina said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were highly grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his untiring efforts in extending all the developmental projects and welfare schemes to this border UT. He said that AIIMS was one of the prestigious health institutes as well as a landmark of development of the Modi government. He said that prior to it, there was no health institution of the level of AIIMS and the suffering people had to move outside Jammu and Kashmir for specialized treatment.

“This AIIMS is one of the greatest gifts to us and humanity,” Raina said and added that the Modi government sanctioned a number of other projects for providing better health care facilities.