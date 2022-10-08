Air Force Station Jammu dedicates conference hall to braveheart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal

To mark this auspicious day of the Indian Air Force as a red letter day, The ‘Bal Conference Hall’ of Air Force Station, Jammu was inaugurated by Smt Praveen Kumari (mother) and Sub Maj Swaran Bal (father), parents of brave heart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in the presence of Air Commodore GS Bhullar, VM (AOC Jammu) and Ruhi Bhullar (President AFWWA {L}) with senior officers of Station along with Principal of Sainik School Nagrota Capt(IN) Desai.

The braveheart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal, born on 16 Jul 1996 at MH Jammu, a true ‘Son of the Soil' gave the ultimate sacrifice in the ‘Line of Duty’ on 28 Jul 2022 while flying a Battle Inoculation Training mission on a Mig-21 Type 69 trainer aircraft.