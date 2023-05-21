Air Marshal K Anantharaman visits Air Force Station Jammu

Jammu, May 21: Air Officer Incharge Administration of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal K Anantharaman, today visited Air Force Station Jammu.
He was accompanied by the Director of Education at Air Headquarter and Deputy Command Education Officer, HQ WAC and the Air Marshal was received by AOC Jammu.
On arrival, he was briefed about the “op and admin infra and security preparedness of the Station. “He also visited the Air Force School which has come up with a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi-enabled campus.
He interacted with teachers, and toppers of class 10th, 12th and lauded the hard work of the students who excelled in board exams. He also visited various ongoing works sites and interacted with young officers of the base.