Srinagar, May 9: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today demanded airlifting of four persons injured in an accident in Doda to Jammu hospital. “The terrible news of a road accident in Doda, Jammu is worrisome. 4 aspirants returning after taking the NEET Exam got injured. I urge the government to ensure helicopter service for shifting the seriously injured to Jammu for better treatment,”he tweeted.