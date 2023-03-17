AJBRCEA suspends strike, likely to join duties in Kashmir

Jammu, Mar 17: All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association (AJBRCEA) today suspended its ongoing strike after several months of peaceful demonstration at Panama Chowk.
These employees were demanding suitable, comprehensive transfer policy as they came to Jammu following targetted killings in Kashmir where they were posted in different government departments.
“We held deliberations with the office bearers of the association regarding assurances given by the authorities about transfer policy,” president, AJBRCEA Anjana Bala said.
Anjana Bala said, “We are part of the administration. Therefore, we have decided to suspend our ongoing protest demonstration. Moreover, the Lieutenant Governor has also assured us about the fulfillment of our demands.”
She said, “The employees under the aegis of All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir will meet shortly to take decision on resumption of duties in Kashmir.”
Anjana Bala asserted, “We would continue to project our demand for a suitable and comprehensive transfer policy till it is achieved and urge the Lieutenant Governor to sort out the long pending demand of the employees.”
She appealed to the LG led administration to provide suitable postings in security zones and secured accommodation to every employee in the first instance to build confidence among them.