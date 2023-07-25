AJKGBCC resents bill regarding ST status

Jammu, July 25: Members of All J&K Gujjars - Bakarwal Coordination Committee today resented a Bill for discussion in the Monsoon Session of Parliament for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) Status to the “Pahari and other Communities.”
Addressing a press conference here, All Members of Gujjar-Bakarwal Coordination Committee said that the bill should be dropped and not to be considered for including Non-Tribal Upper Cast Communities into Scheduled Tribe.
“Since, these communities are not a single ethnic group rather a group of different developed communities speaking a common dialogue called Pahari language. Most of these Paharis are high caste people, businessmen, landlords, previous rulers of Peer Panchal Region. How they can be a Scheduled Tribe. Gujjars and Bakarwal are a nomadic ethnic group scattered in the whole of J&K. Large chunk of their population is still homeless,” they said.
They stated that they were declared as Scheduled Tribe in the year 1991 and recently one and half year back after abrogation of Article 370 Forest Right Act and political reservation was granted to the Schedule Tribe in the UT of J&K.
“They have not yet tasted the fruits of forest right act, political reservation and by introducing this bill their ST Status shall be diluted. Gujjars and Bakarwal is a patriotic community which you can see from past records/history and diluting their Scheduled Tribe status shall be a great injustice to this innocent & patriotic community,” they added.
Those who addressed the press conference include Adv Anwar Choudhary, Adv Ashok Basotra, Adv Parvez Ahmed, Adv Akram Choudhary, Choudhary Aslam Khan, Adv Mushtaq Ahmed Choudhary, Haji Hasham Ali, Haji Abdul Hamid Choudhary, Adv Shah Mohammad Chowdhary, Haji Ali Hussain Hakla, and Choudhary Bashir Ahmed Noon.