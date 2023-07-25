AJKGBCC resents bill regarding ST status

Addressing a press conference here, All Members of Gujjar-Bakarwal Coordination Committee said that the bill should be dropped and not to be considered for including Non-Tribal Upper Cast Communities into Scheduled Tribe.

“Since, these communities are not a single ethnic group rather a group of different developed communities speaking a common dialogue called Pahari language. Most of these Paharis are high caste people, businessmen, landlords, previous rulers of Peer Panchal Region. How they can be a Scheduled Tribe. Gujjars and Bakarwal are a nomadic ethnic group scattered in the whole of J&K. Large chunk of their population is still homeless,” they said.