AJKPC demands 2-year extension for existing panchayats in J&K

The AJKPC leaders said the government should conduct the polls for all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), as the guidelines of the 73rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution are for bringing vibrancy in the system. Led by the AJKPC president Anil Sharma, the demonstrators reiterated their demand for extending the term of the existing Panchayats in J&K by at least two more years and holding Panchayat elections in January 2026.

“The term of existing District Development Councils (DDCs) will end in November-December 2025. The guidelines of the 73rd Amendment state all three tiers of the PRIs should have co-terminus and elections to these bodies should be conducted within a span of 45 days. The simultaneous elections will ensure vibrancy in the rural bodies,” Anil Sharma said.