AJKPC stages protest against ‘humiliation’ to PRIs

AJKPC President Anil Sharma led a demonstration here against the “discrimination” meted out to with the panchayat members that triggered resignation of over 25 sarpanchs and 30 panchs.

Sharma, who was leading the protest, alleged that the panchayat members were insulted during the recent visit of the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, SadhviNiranjan.

“The elected panchayat members wanted to hand over a memorandum to the Union Minister at Banihal. The adamant administration did not allow them to submit the memorandum which is a humiliation of panchayat members and violation of their rights,” Sharma told Greater Kashmir.

“Recently, the elected PRIs, DDC, and BDCs were taken to SKICC in Srinagar for a programme. Unfortunately, none of them were allowed to speak and were deprived to raise their voice,” he said. “If you did not listen to their concerns, why were they invited? Shockingly, the administration is trying to create a wedge between the elected panchs and sarpanch, BDCs and DDCs.”

He said that the administration considers DDC chairpersons as representatives and the panchs, sarpanchs, BDCs, and DDC members are not paid heed to.

Sharma said that the elected panchs and sarpanchs were invited to the government functions to fill the space.

“If the panchs and sarpanchs are not taken into confidence, the panchayat members may resign en masse,” he said.