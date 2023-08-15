Akhnoor, Khour residents living along Chenab fear for lives

“We urge the government to ensure that water is channelised, Otherwise, it will very soon start devouring villages that are on the right bank of the river. The immediate threat is to Indri and Gair villages,” a press statement quoting Youth Congress president Akhnoor constituency Ganga Sagar Singh Manhas and other villagers said.

They said that heavy rainfall in the upper reaches this month led to washing away a portion of protective bund leaving the hundreds of acres of fertile land at the verge of inundation in village Indri of Akhnoor area.