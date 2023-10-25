Akhnoor-Poonch Road | BRO achieves breakthrough of 260-m long Kandi tunnel on NH 144A

Jammu, Oct 25: In a significant achievement, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) Wednesday achieved a breakthrough vis-à-vis the first of the four tunnels of 260 meters Kandi tunnel on National Highway 144A, ahead of schedule.
Once completed, this tunnel will reduce the length of the road by 2.5 kilometres, improving connectivity and facilitating more efficient travel between Akhnoor and Poonch.
PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, “The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has achieved a significant milestone in the ongoing Project Sampark on National Highway 144A (NH 144A) from Akhnoor to Poonch.”
He said that this crucial project had been divided into eight packages and the BRO was making remarkable progress in enhancing the horizontal and vertical profile of the road.
“In a commendable feat of engineering, the first of the four tunnels- 260 meters Kandi tunnel has achieved its breakthrough. This incredible accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the BRO team,” Lt Col Bartwal said.