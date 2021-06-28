Alert soldiers thwart possible attack by drones on a military station in Jammu

Jammu: A fresh attempt to attack a military installation with the help of drones was foiled by alert Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak station who fired at the unmanned aerial vehicles that flew away, an incident that came hours after an IAF station saw the first terror attack using quadcopters.

The first drone was spotted at around 11.45 pm on Sunday followed by another at 2.40 am over the military station, which was witness to a militant attack in 2002 in which 31 people were killed, including 10 children.