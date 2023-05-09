All J&K govt deptts to have Excellence groups to maintain continuity of thought

“Recognizing the significance of such ideas or initiatives (which may not get materialised following the transfers of those who would have conceptualised them) and therefore to ensure continuity of thought, it has been decided to establish “Excellence Groups” under the concerned Administrative Secretaries in all departments of the government of Jammu and Kashmir for facilitating exchange of ideas and concepts among Administrative Secretaries and other senior officers, who have held the charge of the department or office in the past and the present incumbents of these departments or offices,” Verma said in a circular.

He asserted that this would not only ensure materializing of fruitful ideas or initiatives, but would also foster value-addition in the governance structure, converting an idea into a tangible outcome.

“It is accordingly enjoined upon all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments to establish these Excellence Groups and make them vibrant by organizing discussions, while inviting senior officers, who have previously worked in these departments or offices. This would foster knowledge-sharing and continuity of thought and this kind of forum for argumentation would be an aid to achieve tangible results of the initiatives or programmes conceived from time to time. These discussions should be instituted as an embedded feature of the overall working of the departments,” Verma directed.