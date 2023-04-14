All J&K Transport Welfare Association calls off strike

Jammu, Apr 14: All J&K Transport Welfare Association has decided to call off their scheduled strike on April 17 following the acceptance of their demand by the authorities.
President of the Association, Vijay Singh Chib said that “The government has accepted our pending demands and then we decided to call off the scheduled strike call.”
Chib said that “We were not in favor of the strike, but delay in accepting demands forced the transporters to give the call. However, we are thankful to the government for accepting the demands.”