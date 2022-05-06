All JK Universities to fully adopt Samarth e-Gov portal this year

Jammu, May 6: All 11 universities of J&K will be on boarded on the Samarth e-Gov portal. This was decided at a virtual meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal for review of the implementation of Samarth e-Gov in Universities of Jammu & Kashmir.
Principal Investigator of the project, Dr Sanjeev Singh from Delhi University presented a detailed presentation detailing achievements and the requisite steps for successful implementation of the project in universities and colleges of J&K. He informed that Samarth e-Gov ERP automation software is a robust customized software which has over 40 applications under nine modules. The modules, namely- Data Management, Employee Services, Campus Services, Finance, Admission, Recruitment, University Facility, Academics and Governance encompass all academic and administrative affairs of an institute. The system is already onboard in 38 Central Universities, 13 State Universities; two NITs and IISERS each; one IIIT and IIM each and five Affiliating Technical Universities. Additionally, 20 TEQIP-III institutions and NCERT have also implemented it.
It was informed two Central Universities and 3 State Universities of J&K have already implemented the ERP system while discussions with IIM Jammu have also started in this regard. The Central University Jammu is actively using most of the Samarth modules. It was one of the first universities to adopt Samarth Leave Management app entirely to manage its leave applications, recommendations and approvals. It has also started usage in student related modules. University of Jammu has conducted recruitment twice through Samarth Recruitment Module and is actively using CAS (Career Advancement Scheme) App. Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University has initiated usage in Student Lifecycle Module. Walkthrough sessions have been conducted with Cluster University of Jammu and CU Kashmir which have recently been onboarded and base modules have been configured.
The Principal Secretary appreciated the efforts of the Delhi University in assisting the universities under the Ministry of Education supported Samarth e-Gov portal. While complimenting the universities which had already implemented the same, he directed that all remaining universities should immediately implement the programme.