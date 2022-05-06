All JK Universities to fully adopt Samarth e-Gov portal this year

It was informed two Central Universities and 3 State Universities of J&K have already implemented the ERP system while discussions with IIM Jammu have also started in this regard. The Central University Jammu is actively using most of the Samarth modules. It was one of the first universities to adopt Samarth Leave Management app entirely to manage its leave applications, recommendations and approvals. It has also started usage in student related modules. University of Jammu has conducted recruitment twice through Samarth Recruitment Module and is actively using CAS (Career Advancement Scheme) App. Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University has initiated usage in Student Lifecycle Module. Walkthrough sessions have been conducted with Cluster University of Jammu and CU Kashmir which have recently been onboarded and base modules have been configured.