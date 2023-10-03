ALL PARTIES’ MEET | Will hold protest on Oct 10 against suspension of constitution: Farooq

“Suspension of the constitution is not a small thing as we got it (constitution) after a protracted freedom struggle. We would request the countrymen to join the J&K people in their struggle for the restoration of their constitutional rights, which they have been deprived of. They (helmsmen) are saying that they have integrated J&K with the country but actually this is the government which has disintegrated us (J&K) from the constitutional order. This is actually an anti-national step, endangering the country, its democracy, our constitutional rights and our future. Hence, we the people, the representatives of people, including the former Chief Ministers will join hands and protest,” he said. “We do not have hopes from this government but we have hopes from people of India; their support for J&K people and their rights at this critical juncture,” Tarigami said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti stated that the meeting also deliberated Delhi police action against NewsClick and condemned it. “There are very few media outlets which question the government. During AmritKaal, we believe, speaking truth has emerged as a major sin. Those question the government on account of unemployment, inflation, atrocities against women, they are raided, booked under UAPA and other similar draconian Acts. Earlier in J&K, journalists were being jailed but now this is happening across the country. We hope that the Editors Guild of India will take note of it (raid on NewsClick office and journalists’ residences),” she said.