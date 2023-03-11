All party delegation to meet EC, national leaders in New Delhi

“We discussed the J&K situation and other important issues confronting it (J&K), including agitating youth against JKSSB in today's meeting. Today's Jammu Bandh call (against property tax) is reflective of the bad situation here. This is a weird situation. They pass the law in haste and implement it overnight. We will bring all these issues to the notice of national leaders in the union capital. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister say that the peace has been restored in J&K. G20 meeting has been scheduled here. Then why are they delaying assembly elections,” he questioned.

Farooq said that the delegation would also meet the Election Commission seeking early assembly polls. “This is the EC's recommendation that the elections should be conducted within six months. But here, the elections have not been conducted since 2014. For the first time in the history of this country, we have been reduced to a UT. J&K is an integral part of India. We belong to this nation. Then why are they doing this to us, depriving us of our democratic right,” he rued.