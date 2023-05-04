All three injured persons evacuated from army helicopter which crash landed in Kishtwar

Srinagar, May 04: All the three members on board an army chopper which crash landed in Kishtwar have been evacuated to a hospital, army said on Thursday.
In a statement by Northern Command, the army said that at about 11:15 am, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir.
It said that the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. "Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing, " it said.
The army launched immediate rescue operations and Army rescue teams reached the site.
"Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur," the statement said.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered, it said further.