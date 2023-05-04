All three injured persons evacuated from army helicopter which crash landed in Kishtwar

It said that the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. "Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing, " it said.

The army launched immediate rescue operations and Army rescue teams reached the site.

"Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur," the statement said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered, it said further.