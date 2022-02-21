Allow KP employees to celebrate Shivratri in Jammu: Apni Party

Jammu, Feb 21:Apni Party General Secretary Vijay Bakaya Monday urged the government to allow Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees and teachers engaged under the Prime Minister’s package, who were on vacation in Jammu, to celebrate Shivratri with their families.
A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bakaya as saying that the government should consider the demands of the PM package employee teachers who had come to Jammu to celebrate Shivratri with their families and be considerate enough not to order them to return on February 22 to make arrangements for opening schools on February 28.
“Shivratri is the most important festival of Kashmiri Pandits which they celebrate with their families,” he said.
Bakaya appealed to the administration to exempt them from duty out of respect for the sentiments of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.
He expressed hope that the government would be considerate in this matter.