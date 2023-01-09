Alok Kumar inaugurates first National Conclave on NEP in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 9: Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar today inaugurated the first National Conclave on National Education Policy (NEP) at Convention center here.
The two day event is being organized by Department of School Education in collaboration with Agro Industries Vikas Chamber.
Addressing the inaugural session of the conclave, Alok Kumar highlighted about the broad contours of the NEP and spoke in length about the implementation, impact and aims of the policy. He added that NEP aims to increase the focus on strengthening teacher training, reforming the existing exam system, early childhood care and restructuring the regulatory framework of education.
The Principal Secretary underlined that NEP-2020 is focusing mainly on skill-based courses and the present administration has initiated several reforms to start skill based education courses from high school level. He called upon the management of colleges and higher education institutions to hold regular interactions with the students for feedback on quality of education provided to them.
Prof. Rejesh of MIT, USA, in his address said that Entrepreneurship has to become the ‘core of education. He also shared his experiences of working in Education sector covering multiple countries’ to understand process of making students entrepreneurs. He added that NEP has opened a sky for innovation and creativity for every Educationists and its time to explore the opportunity to its fullest.
Retired DGP and founder of super 30, Abhyanand, while speaking on the occasion, shared his valuable experiences in exploring the new meanings of education. He said that NEP will help teachers and educationists to discover and invent new methodologies and pedagogies for the benefit of students.
Pertinently, the event is the first of the series of conclaves to be organised in the UT of J&K wherein all aspects of NEP will be discussed and deliberated to aware teachers about the operational aspects of NEP.
Among others, Director School Education, Jammu , Special Secretary, School Education Department, Director Samagra Shiksha, Director Finance, Joint Directors SCERT, large number of scholars, professors, students and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.