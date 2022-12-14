Alok Kumar inaugurates Kala Utsav in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 14: Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar, today inaugurated 3 day UT level Kala Utsav 2022 at Teacher Bhawan organized by the Samagra Shiksha, Department of School Education J&K.
The programme started with National Anthem followed by a cultural bonanza reflecting varied cultural flavours of different socio-geographical regions of J&K.
The students belonging to different districts, who performed best at divisional level Kala Utsav competitions, are participating in this 3 day event with mesmerizing performances. A total of 40 performances would be presented during the event. The best among them under various categories of art forms, one male and one female (in each category), shall be shortlisted for National level event which is scheduled to be held in the month of January, 2023 at Bhubaneswar, Orissa.
Principal Secretary congratulated all the participants and encouraged them to put in their best efforts during the final performances at national level.
He informed that Government of India is implementing various schemes for providing better platforms to children for showcasing their talent in different fields. He stressed upon teachers and parents to avail maximum benefit out of these schemes for overall nurturing of children. Principal Secretary reiterated that Pariksha Pe Charcha, is a part of larger movement ‘Exam Warriors’ led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to create a stress free and comfortable atmosphere for youngsters where unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully. He regarded PPC as much awaited and joyful event for all.
Alok Kumar said that Nation is moving towards new directions under the innovative leadership of Prime Minister Narender Modi, who shall be hosting the presidency of forthcoming G-20 Summit, which is matter of pride for every citizen of India. He said that young talent needs to be explored and School Education Department shall continue the exercise in the coming days as well.