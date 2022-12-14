Alok Kumar inaugurates Kala Utsav in Jammu

The programme started with National Anthem followed by a cultural bonanza reflecting varied cultural flavours of different socio-geographical regions of J&K.

The students belonging to different districts, who performed best at divisional level Kala Utsav competitions, are participating in this 3 day event with mesmerizing performances. A total of 40 performances would be presented during the event. The best among them under various categories of art forms, one male and one female (in each category), shall be shortlisted for National level event which is scheduled to be held in the month of January, 2023 at Bhubaneswar, Orissa.